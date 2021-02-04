Missouri pharmacies with 332,000 COVID vaccine doses have only administered a quarter of them

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More doses of the vaccine will be available to Missouri’s vaccinators next week, according to Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff.

Part of the state’s vaccination team testified in front of lawmakers Wednesday night explaining the discrepancy of vaccines administered and the number of vaccines the state has received. Parson’s Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell, Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams, and Director of the Division of Community and Public Health at DHSS Adam Crumbliss fielded questions from committee members for nearly three hours.

Knodell told the Health and Mental Health Policy committee the discrepancy has to do with the federal partnership between CVS and Walgreens. The two pharmacies teamed up with long-term care facilities across the country to vaccinate staff and residents.

According to DHSS, those pharmacies were given 332,000 doses in Missouri and, as of Wednesday, administered less than a quarter of them.

“I’m not sure if Missouri would take a leap of faith again,” Knodell told the committee. “When the federal government told us we had to allocate over 300,000 doses, prime and booster, into that program, that we have no control over.”

Missouri is one of the 49 states that participated in the program. As of Wednesday, the CDC reports 73,309 doses have been given to long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreens are keeping a running tally online, as of Wednesday, CVS administered 48,846 and Walgreens has given 30,218. That’s a total of 79,064.

“We can’t necessarily point a finger at Walgreens and CVS on that particular issue because that number, we were required to allocate into that program, for the facilities that enrolled, far, far exceeded the amount that will be utilized by that program,” Knodell said.

Williams told representatives Missouri is in the top 10 states of lowest COVID-19 cases. But some lawmakers wanted more data from the state.

“We were told that we’d be able to start to track vaccine delivery to the state, vaccine distribution in terms of how many doses have been given out, how many are hanging out behind, but that’s still not really up on the website,” Rep. Doug Clemen (D- St. Ann) said.

Crumbliss responded to Clemens by saying the state is working to release a new dashboard sometime next week.

“One of the challenges that we have to work through is we’re still trying to make sure that as we are reporting data, that we are categorizing that consistency in a way that doesn’t get anyone into a position of getting confused,” Crumbliss said. “Also want to make sure that we are clearly indicating what the data is, what the field is, what the source is, but also, what it means in the reporting category. So we’re working to make sure we are following CDC guidance on those different categories.”

DHSS said as of Wednesday, the state had received 737,750 doses, without including the vaccine from the federal partnership, and have administered 485,421 of that.

“And the general public out here sees this huge number of vaccines and they believe that they have a chance at getting that vaccine when it’s been stuck in this federal program,” Knodell said.

Knodell said earlier this week, the White House told the team starting Feb. 11, the federal government will use a phased approach to give doses to retail pharmacies, like Walmart to help vaccinate the most vulnerable populations. Compared to the federal partnership with long-term care facilities, the number of doses needed for this program will not be added on to what the state is given.

Williams explained to the committee the state will receive nearly 360,000 doses in February, with more than half of that going to hospitals. Earlier this week, the state released a new distribution plan, giving 53 percent of the state’s allocation to hospitals participating in vaccinations.

“You now understand, 5,000 doses, if we have them, they have to do it in seven days, they have to report it and they have to work in their communities, they have to reach out in their communities,” Williams said.

Knodell said the Biden administration told the governor Tuesday, the cost for using the Missouri National Guard for things like the mass vaccination sites will not be paid for by the federal government through September. This week, there are ten locations open the state. You must register on the state’s website and be eligible in order to get the vaccine at one of the sites.

