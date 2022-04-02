JOPLIN, Mo. — A former member of the Missouri Army National Guard was honored in Joplin Saturday.

The Missouri National Guard’s Joplin Armory has officially been renamed the Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Junior Armory.

Sergeant Crow was a member who served two deployments with the 203rd Engineer Battalion.

He died in Paktika, Afghanistan on July 10th, 2010 after succumbing to wounds from an insurgent attack.

This afternoon a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the armories new name and memorialize Sergeant Crow.

“He just embodied everything that’s good about the National Guard, everything that’s good about the soldiers that are here. To name this battalion after Sgt. Crow has been a 10 almost 11 year effort. We started this effort early on when we returned because we knew it was the right thing to do,” says Paul Kirchhoff, Former Commander of 203rd Engineer Battalion.

Sergeant Crow’s loved ones, former teammates and friends were in attendance.