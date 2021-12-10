Missouri minimum wage to increase in January

MISSOURI — In 2018, Proposition B was passed by Missouri voters which mandated annual increases in minimum wage, with the goal of raising it to $12 in 2023. Through 2023, minimum wage will rise 85 cents each year.

In 2021, the Missouri minimum wage increased to $10.30 per hour. On January 1, 2022, the increase will put the state’s minimum wage at $11.15.

Tipped employees earn 50% of the minimum wage, which will be $5.575 in 2022, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total earnings to at least the minimum wage.

Overtime compensation must also be paid at a rate of at least 1.5 times the employee’s regular rate for all hours over 40 worked in a workweek.

The exemption to this law are retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. The law also makes exceptions for agricultural employers and public employers.

“Per Prop B, it will rise to $12 in 2023 and then will be annually adjusted based on the CPI for the previous year,” said Maura Browning of Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Prior to Proposition B, Missouri’s minimum wage hadn’t been raised in almost a decade. In 2016, Missouri’s minimum wage was only $7.65 per hour.

If you are not being paid the correct wage, you can file a complaint at labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage.