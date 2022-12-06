CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison.

Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.

Larry Dustin Flowers

He also faces charges in Missouri for running from, and attempting to elude authorities. In 2002 Flowers pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault in the second degree. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Additionally, Flowers was convicted on multiple counts of domestic assault, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and was extradited to Arkansas on several charges out of that state.

Flowers now sits in the Cherokee County Jail pending transfer to the Kansas Department of Corrections.