MIAMI, Okla. – A Missouri man has been named to a new post at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Micah Mundell, originally from Carthage, was named Vice President of Fiscal Affairs. He began his position on May 16.

“NEO has a great reputation,” said Mundell. “I am excited to be part of it, and for the opportunity to learn new skills and contribute to something positive.”

“I am excited to welcome Mr. Mundell to the NEO family,” said Dr. Kyle Stafford, NEO president in a prepared statement. “He will be a great asset to the college and brings experience that is critical to this leadership position.”

Mundell graduated from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, and he has more than 21 years of accounting experience.

He succeeds Terry DeCoster, who retired this year.