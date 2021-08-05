Missouri man nabs world record-sized bighead carp in Perry Lake

MDC congratulates Matt Neuling of Perryville for shooting a massive 125-pound, 5-ounce fish at Perry Lake July 24. Neuling not only swiped the latest state record under alternative methods, but also qualifies for the world record.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A Perryville man has shattered a bowfishing world record after a recent trip to Lake Perry.

On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed Matt Neuling’s catch of a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp.

Neuling said he and a buddy went bowfishing on the morning of July 24.

“I was out with my buddy early that morning when we both shot what we thought was a 30-pound grass carp,” Neuling said. “My buddy’s arrow pulled out, but mine shot straight through and stayed in there.”

Neuling’s friend shot another arrow into the fish to help him land the monster. Both men were shocked at the size of the carp.

“If my buddy wasn’t with me, there was no way I could have pulled it out of the water,” Neuling said.

The bighead carp was weighed on a certified scale in Perry County. The MDC estimates the fish, an invasive species, to have been about 10 years old.

The previous bowfishing world record was 104-pounds, 15-ounces.

Missouri state-record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include throwlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.