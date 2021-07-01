Missouri man found guilty of statutory rape and sodomy of six-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Tipton, Missouri was found guilty on Wednesday, June 30, of statutory rape and sodomy of a six-year-old kid, according to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

Shawn Martin was found guilty of one count of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

In an interview with the Springfield Police Department, Martin said he thought he would get away with abusing the six-year-old victim because the child was being abused by the child’s stepfather.

Martin is a prior sex offender and was found guilty of second-degree statutory sodomy in Stone County, Missouri in 2003.

The jury trial was presided over by The Honorable David Jones.

Martin could be sentenced to up to thirty years, or life in the Missouri Department of Corrections on all five counts.

Due to Missouri law, the sentences on each of the five counts must run consecutively.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m.