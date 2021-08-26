Missouri laws for to-go cocktails and expanded alcohol sales start Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri restaurants will be able to sell to-go cocktails permanently starting Saturday.

Bars, restaurants, and other establishments will now be able to continue selling alcohol to-go. The rules were relaxed last year during the pandemic but are now permanent.
But, there are several regulations surrounding sales.

The booze to-go container cannot have an opening for a straw and it must be labeled to identify that the drink contains alcohol. Plus, a meal must be purchased at the same time.

The new law also allows expanded alcohol sale times on Sundays. The current law started allowing sales at 11:30 am. The new law allows for sales to start at 6:00 am on Sundays and end at 1:30 am on Mondays.

The law was modified because of a FOX 2 report in April 2020. Then Missouri State Representative Chrissy Sommer got involved and helped create a temporary waiver for the curbside sale of mixed drinks. Governor Parson signed the changes into law in July, 2021.

