MISSOURI- (KSNF/KODE) — Oklahoma (51) is ranked as the worst state for women in the United States, followed by Arkansas (49), Missouri (41) and Kansas(40.) In a new survey by WalletHub, they ranked all fifty states plus the District of Columbia based on women’s economic and social well-being and their health care and safety.

The overall study found that women represent nearly 2/3rds of all minimum wage workers in the United States. Their political representation also suffers, as women make up 51% of the U.S. population but only 24% of the Senate and 27.6% of the House of Representatives.

In addition, the study found that women are experiencing the worst effects of the COVID-19 recession when it comes to burnout and leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men.

Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii and the District of Columbia ranked at the 5 best states to live in for women.