MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Social Services is offering water assistance for low income families.

Families can start applying for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program in February.

The program will provide up to $750 for water and wastewater customers who are in threat of disconnection or have past due bills.

Anyone applying for the program must meet the income guidelines based on household size.

The program will run from February through September 2023.

