Missouri inmates will be getting COVID relief money, no matter their offense

Prisoners will soon be getting federal stimulus money, no matter their offense. A federal judge recently ruled prisoners are eligible for those $1,200 stimulus checks. Now prisons are now helping inmates get the money by connecting them with the necessary forms.

FOX 2 spoke via Zoom with Yaman Salahi, the attorney who won the ruling.

“Certainly, Congress had the ability to render people ineligible if they wanted to or thought it was important, but they didn’t decide to do that,” he said.

Salahi and his firm challenged the IRS, which in May posted on its website ‘Frequently Asked Questions…’

Question 15: “Does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

The IRS responded: “No. A payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS.”

“We decided to take a closer look at the law that congress passed and realized there was nothing in there that supported the IRS’s decision and so we felt very strongly was what the IRS had done was not lawful and something that had to be corrected,” Salahi said.

A federal judge agreed, ruling this month, “…excluding incarcerated individuals from receiving an economic impact payment solely on the basis of their incarcerated status is arbitrary and capricious.”

Corrections officers and other prison workers then reported to FOX 2 that inmates must be told about this. We confirmed with the Missouri Department of Corrections that inmates are notified electronically through what are called JPay tablets and the money will go into their JPay account.

“The whole point of the aid package was to help people who were affected by COVID-19. Well, when somebody ends up in prison, their life doesn’t end,” Salahi said. “They continue having family members on the outside. They continue having friends on the outside, they have children on the outside. Those people are paying the costs of incarceration, thousands of dollars a year.”

The level of conviction of an inmate has no bearing on whether they get their money – even if they’re serving life. And it appears child support is the only expense that will be automatically garnished. Wrongful death claims and other money inmates may owe may not be intercepted unless victims take their own court action.