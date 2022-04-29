JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missourians can apply for elk and bear hunting permits during the month of May.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering five permits to hunt bull elk in Missouri this fall. One permit will go to an area landowner and the other four permits will go to the general public.

400 permits will be issued for black bear hunting season, but only 40 black bears are allowed to be taken down during the season. 10 percent of black bear permits will be given to area landowners. All of the permits will be given out based on a random drawing.

The elk hunting season has a nine-day archery portion from October 15 to October 23 and a nine-day firearms portion from December 10 to December 18. The five permits are valid for both portions. Elk permit applications are $10. Those selected then buy the permit for $50. Only one elk is allowed to be harvested. The results of the drawing will be online by July 1. Click here for more information.

Missouri black bear hunting season is from October 17 to October 26. Black bear permit applications are $10 and each applicant must select one of three Black Bear Management Zones (BMZ). Those selected then buy the permit for $25. Each BMZ has a specific quota.

BMZ 1: Permit quota of 200 issued with a harvest quota of 20 bears.

BMZ 2: Permit quota of 150 issued with a harvest quota of 15 bears.

BMZ 3: Permit quota of 50 issued with a harvest quota of 5 bears.

Click here for more information.