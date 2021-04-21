Missouri House votes to expel Rick Roeber after abuse claims

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Representative Rick Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, has been expelled from the Missouri state legislature following an investigation into claims of abuse.

“The House unanimously votes to expel Rep. Rick Roeber after the Ethics Committee found the allegations of sexual and physical abuse of his children to be credible. The last time a member was expelled was 1865. Roeber was not in the House chamber for the vote,” Nexstar reporter Emily Manley, who was there for the vote, tweeted.

Roeber tried to leave the House on his own terms before the vote, but legislators rejected his resignation.

His now-adult children testified to House investigators earlier this year that he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

Prosecutors never filed charges. Roeber has denied the allegations.

He also did not acknowledge the claims as being part of his attempted resignation. He claimed he had done what he wanted to do in the legislature, and he was now moving to be closer to family members.