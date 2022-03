CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A multi-million dollar investment will boost broadband in the Four States.

The biggest grant will improve connections in Carl Junction.

Columbus Telephone Company applied for $8.4 million for the project.

Residents in McDonald County will also benefit from $3.6 million in funding. Le-Ru Telephone Company plans to use that to expand broadband access in the Pineville and Powell areas.

In all, the State of Missouri got more than $42 million for projects across the state.