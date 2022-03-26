ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Governor is ordering flags to fly at half staff to honor a fallen police officer.

Friday Governor Mike Parson ordered all Missouri and American flags be lowered in St. Francois County to honor Bonne Terre police patrolman Lane A. Burns.

Officer Burns was killed in a motel shootout last week.

A funeral service was held for burns this morning at Mineral Area College Field House in Park Hills.

Sunday morning a funeral procession will take officer burns to his final resting place at the Harvey Cemetery in Carthage.

Tomorrow the Carthage Police Department will be assisting in the escort and have Central and Garrison blocked off for the procession.

Any citizens wanting to pay their respects to officer burns can park near Central Park and join the escort around 1:45 p.m.