Missouri flu cases nearly double in a week

ST. LOUIS — Flu cases are rising in Missouri, as the state also deals with an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 265 confirmed-positive flu cases for the last week of November. That number jumped to 476 positive cases the first week of December.

Medical experts predict flu cases may increase as local governments relax restrictions and more people forgo masks and social distancing.

“We are seeing mostly Influenza A, which is typical. Flu A generally tends to be about 75% of flu cases. Flu B fills in the other 25%,” said Rachel Tarr, a physician assistant at SSM Health Outpatient Center in St. Charles.

“All viruses have a short window of time before things really get going with symptoms,” she continued. “People are contagious without realizing it, and that has been a huge problem certainly with COVID, and it’s also true with the flu.”

Flu shots and COVID shots, as well as testing for both viruses, are available at SSM Health facilities and pharmacies throughout the St. Louis area.