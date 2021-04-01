Missouri expands income guidelines for WIC program

(Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– More Missouri residents will be eligible to take part in the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) starting April 1 due to expanded state income guidelines.

Officials say studies show participation in the WIC program results in fewer low-birth weight babies, fewer infant deaths, more regular medical care, and reduced health care costs.

Here are the revised Missouri WIC income guidelines effective April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022:

For more information about joining the program head to the Missouri Health Department’s WIC page.