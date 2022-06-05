GALENA, Ks. — A late night investigation led to the arrest of a Missouri couple.



Cherokee County sheriff deputies encountered the couple just after 11 PM Saturday at a vacant Galena home.



After investigating deputies arrested 37-year-old Ronal Blake Smith of Joplin and 29-year-old Andria Ranae Cafferty of Webb City.



The couple is being held at the Cherokee County Jail.



They’re facing multiple charges of burglary, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.