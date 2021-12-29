Missouri doctor who ran private boarding school facing sodomy charges; accused of grooming victim

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – A doctor who runs a private boarding school in western Missouri is facing several charges for sex crimes involving a minor.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office and a special prosecutor filed eight charges against Dr. David Smock: one count of sexual misconduct involving a child, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of second-degree attempted statutory sodomy, one count of fourth-degree child molestation, and one count of felony stalking.

The incidents listed in court documents took place between Aug. 2018 and April 2021. The complaint provides details of alleged sexual encounters between Smock and the victim.

According to a report in the Kansas City Star, the doctor groomed the victim by throwing him birthday parties, buying the individual a cellphone, and taking the child’s family on various trips and outings.

Smock operates a Christian boarding school for young boys called Legacy Boys Academy. The school is run out of Smock’s mansion.