Missouri Dept. of Conservation shares success to finding morel mushroom

Large group of seven Black morel or Morchella conica, early spring wild mushrooms in natural habitat on the coast of a mountain stream

ST. LOUIS– Morel hunting season is here and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is sharing some tips on how to have success.

Here is some of the advice from a MDC employee:

Morels grow in wooded areas near sycamore, hickory, ash, and elm trees.

Use a mesh bag to keep the morels fresh while picking.

Use a knife or scissors to cut them. You can also pinch them with your fingers.

Use insect repellent

Morel hunting season is near turkey hunting season so try and avoid hunters and/or wear orange

Morels blend in with the forest floor, if you find one look around and you are likely to find more

Morels need warm, moist soil. Earlier in the season start with southern and western slopes in a higher elevation. Later in the season, you can move to a lower elevation along the northern slopes.

Watch out for false morels, you don’t want to eat them. False morels are red, have a brain-like lobe, and are solid on the inside.

The MDC also has a guide to Missouri’s edible and poisonous mushrooms so you can hunt safely.

The MDC is hosting an online class April 21 to teach people about mushroom hunting. You can find more information on the MDC site.