Missouri dad charged with accidentally shooting 8-year-old

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/ Jefferson City News-Tribune) – A Missouri man has been charged with accidentally shooting his 8-year-old child after giving a lesson on gun safety as he put a pistol away.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that 45-year-old Phillip Lumas Sr. of Jefferson City was charged Tuesday with felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police wrote in a probable cause statement that Lumas said he gave the brief gun safety lesson after the 8-year-old and a 6-year-old asked about his pistols.

The 8-year-old was shot early Tuesday and hospitalized in stable condition.

