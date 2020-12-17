Missouri couple now charged with murder for death of emaciated 10-year-old

Local News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, Mo. — A Salem couple is now being charged with second-degree murder after the death of a 10-year-old, according to court documents.

Randall and Susan Abney were originally charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

10-year-old Josie Abney weighed less than 35 pounds after she collapsed and died, according to the Dent County Coroner’s Office.

One investigator described Josie as appearing like a Holocaust victim, according to the probable cause statement.

A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories