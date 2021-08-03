Missouri Commemorates the Bicentennial of Statehood Day August 10

COLOMBIA, Mo. — In honor of Missouri’s bicentennial Governor Mike Parson along with past governors, and other dignitaries will recognize 200 years of statehood next week in a special, public event.

While the public is invited to attend the ceremony at the Missouri Capitol on August 10th, the event in its entirety will be livestreamed on Missouri2021.org for those who cannot.

Along with Gov. Parson’s Proclamation, the U.S. Postal Service will unveil the Missouri Statehood stamp.

Missouri’s Poet Laureate Maryfrances Wagner will also read a poem for the bicentennial with music performed by the Missouri Choral Directors Association All-State Festival Choir and the Missouri National Guard 135th Army Band.

A Naturalization ceremony will follow the formal ceremony starting at 11 AM with special exhibits featured in the Capitol building such as the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, the Missouri Bicentennial Mural, My Missouri 2021 Photo exhibit, and a Missouri Timeline display.

The Bicentennial is also the theme for the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, going from August 12-22nd.

You can find the full release from The State Historical Society of Missouri below: