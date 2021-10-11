Missouri Capitol Police warns of Caller ID scam using its number

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Capitol Police are warning the public about a scam using its name. The police department says it learned scammers are manipulating Caller ID so phone calls appear to be coming from the Capitol Police.

The department says it has received more than two dozen complaints on Oct. 7. A majority of the complaints have come from Missouri and Texas.

This type of scam is called “spoofing”. Unfortunately, spoofing phone numbers of trusted organizations or local numbers by fraudulent callers is all too common. Utilize these tips:

Do not answer calls from unknown phone numbers.

Do not hit any buttons if the caller asks you to. Hang up immediately.

Do not answer any questions, especially ones regarding your personal information.

Never reveal personal information, like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, passwords, or credit card numbers.

Never assume the caller is the person they say they are. If you receive a call from somebody representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company or agency’s website. This will allow you to verify the caller.

If you believe you were a victim and might have shared personal information, call the Missouri Attorney General’s hotline for fraud and deception complaints at 800-392-8222. You can also call Missouri Capitol Police at (573) 522-2222.