Missouri Bicentennial Quilt on display in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A quilt 200 years in the making is now on display in Joplin — but only for a limited time.

It’s the “Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.” and it’s set up on the first floor of city hall. Quilts have long been a cornerstone of “Show-Me State” culture, fashion and tradition. Officials say this piece embodies of all it for each of Missouri’s 114 counties.

“The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt began several years ago, the conception of it, and the idea was to get all 114 counties of Missouri to participate, including the independent City of St. Louis, and all did, so we had a quilt that represents all of those blocks of every county, which is really wonderful because it truly tells the story of Missouri,” said Beth Pike, State Historical Society of Missouri.

The quilt, which is touring the state, will remain in at city hall tomorrow and Thursday.