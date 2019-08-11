Missouri author spreads the history of Camp Crowder during WWII

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri author is bringing life to the history of Camp Crowder during WWII.

About a decade ago, Jeremy Amick began writing a weekly column in Jefferson City on local veterans.

With the success of the column, he expanded to telling the stories of Missouri veterans.

His latest venture is his tenth book , The History of Camp Crowder.

The book showcases the military base in detail.

Amick once trained at Camp Crowder, so the history of this base holds a special place in his heart.

In a special presentation Saturday, he shared the highlights of the era of Camp Crowder in WWII,

Amick says, “If you haven’t yourself served, you have somebody in your family who likely has served. So you have that connection to the military and veteran community. And it’s just great to get out to these different communities and see how engaged they are with that history.”

Amick adds military stories speak to so many in the community, so he hopes to continue sharing them for years to come.