JOPLIN, Mo. – On Friday, July 1, 2022, Missouri American Water filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) to review its water and wastewater rates. The request is driven by nearly $770 million in completed or planned investments from January 2021 to May 2023.

The MoPSC’s review of the company’s request is expected to take 11 months. Any new rates approved by the MoPSC are not expected to become effective until mid-2023, which would be five years since the last change in base water rates for area customers.

“Our proactive investments are a critical component to providing safe, clean and reliable service to families and businesses across the state,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “Many of our pipes and treatment plants were built 50-100 years ago, and our continued investments are key to protecting customers, the communities we serve and the environment.”

Investments in the rate review include the replacement or installation of 280 miles of aging water and wastewater pipelines – about the distance from St. Louis to Joplin – to help reduce main breaks and sewer overflows. Improvement projects also include the upgrading of treatment plants, storage tanks, wells, pumping and lift stations, fire hydrants, meters and more.

Key water projects include:

St. Louis County – Replacement of the 1970s electrical switchgear at the Central Treatment Plant to prevent electrical failure to the pumping station and replacement of the electrical, mechanical and controls equipment at the North Treatment Plant primary flocculation basin that was installed in 1964

St. Charles County – Construction of a new two-million-gallon elevated storage tank to stabilize water pressure and enhance fire protection

Joplin – Replacement of the pre-1900 high service pump station building and its pumps

St. Joseph – Replacement of key components of the water softening basin at the treatment plant

Jefferson City – Replacement of 6,500 feet of cast-iron pipe, installed in 1954, with PVC along Industrial Drive

Mexico and Warrensburg – Replacement of the chlorine gas systems with sodium hypochlorite systems

Key wastewater projects include: