JOPLIN, Mo. —Water quality is part of a recently released report by Missouri American Water. It shows that the main source of drinking water for the Joplin area comes from Shoal Creek. As well as a system of deep wells mostly used during the summer months.

A Source Water Protection Plan has been developed to reduce the risk of potential contamination to both the creek and wells. Something that’s earned the company recognition from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

And there’s more.

“The Joplin plant here at Missouri American Water actually has a distinguished award from the EPA. It’s the Partnership for Safe Water. And what that means is that we not only meet the requirements that are given to us by federal and state regulators, but we actually exceed them and we have 19 years running of that distinction,” said Christie Barnhart, External Affairs Manager, Mo American Water.

The company is also investing $400 million this year to upgrade systems all over the state.

You can read the full water quality report here.