Missouri: 10.5% of residents have received Covid-19 vaccine

MISSOURI – As of February 16, 10.5% of Missouri’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The state has administered 886,800 vaccine doses – 641,376 people have received one dose and 245,424 people have received a second dose.

So far, a majority of the vaccine doses have gone to older residents. Residents 85 and older have received 34.4% of doses, those 75 to 84 received 22.4%, and those 65 to 74 received 24.8%.

On Sunday, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration announced several mass vaccination sites across the state. The sites were scheduled to be operating February 15-19.

But on Monday, Parson announced that the mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services and State Emergency Management Agency were being canceled due to extreme winter weather.

Missouri is currently vaccinating residents in Phase 1A, Phase 1B – Tier 1 and Phase 1B – Tier 2.

If no changes take place, the general public will have access to the vaccine in Phase 3. The exact timeline is a work in progress and will be determined as phases are completed.