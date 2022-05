COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — The Coffeyville Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager.

Bradley was last seen at her home in Coffeyville on Wednesday, according to CPD. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black shorts, and leopard print ‘Hey Dude’ shoes. The department added in their post that Bradley may be en route to Labette, Kansas.

If you have information on Bradley’s location you are asked to contact the Coffeyville Police Department at (620) 252-6160.