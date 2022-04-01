PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg authorities are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Eighty-one-year-old Betty Ruth Ann Hathaway was reported missing early Friday afternoon by her family. They told PPD that Hathaway was in the process of moving from one residence in Pittsburg to another this morning but never arrived.

Hathaway is believed to be driving a blue, 1992 Buick LeSabre with Kansas a handicap license plate, 63658.

Hathaway is said to be 5’7″ in height, and weighs around 140lbs. She has blue eyes and white hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt with butterflies and flowers on it, pink pants, and a turquoise jacker. Hathaway is said to suffer from cognitive impairment and does not have a cell phone.

If you see Hathaway or have any information leading to her location you are asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700.