NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager.

Seventeen-year-old, Nathanial M. McCamish, ran away from home according to the NCSO. McCamish is around 6’2″ and 180lbs with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with blue jeans and brown boots.

If you have information of McCamish’s location you are asked to contact to contact Newton County dispatch at (417) 451-8333.