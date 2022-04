JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager.

Sixteen-year-old, Michael Hathaway was last seen on Friday inside his residence at Carl Junction, according to the JCSO. Hathaway is lack, around 5’9″ in height, and 160lbs in weight. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information of Hathaway’s location you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 359-9100