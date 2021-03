JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Matthew Kates of Joplin is listed as missing by JPD. Kates is approximately 5’7 and 140lbs.

Kates was last seen wearing a red jacket, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kates please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x637 or rcomer@joplinmo.org.