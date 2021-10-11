MISSING: Lenexa man missing since Oct. 2, abandoned vehicle recovered a day later

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is looking for a 48-year-old man last seen in North Kansas City on the morning of Oct. 2.

Che Butterfield, Lenexa, was last seen in the 4700 block of North Holmes Street in North Kansas City, Missouri. His white Honda Accord was found abandoned on Oct. 3 in the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Butterfield is 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He typically wears his hair very short and wears glasses.

Butterfield is a Missouri Southern State University Graduate and former employee of KSNF and KODE in Joplin, Missouri.

Anyone who knows where Butterfield is is urged to call 911 or Detective Grigsby with the police department at 913-825-8055.