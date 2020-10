JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for help in locating a reported runaway teen.

14 year-old Jade Parise was reported missing on Thursday, October 22nd from the southwest part of Joplin.

Parise is 5’6″ and 110lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Rusty Comer at the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x637 or rcomer@joplinmo.org.