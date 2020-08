JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a missing child case.

According to the office’s Facebook post 8-year-old Jessiah took off from an address on County Lane 186 and Hosta Lane in the Brooklyn Heights area.

Jessiah is said to be waearing blue shorts and a shirt with Minecraft blocks on them as well as black framed glasses.

He is autistic and may not answer to his name.

If you see him call dispatch, 417-359-9100 immediately.