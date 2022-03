NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing child.

Twelve-year-old, Itali Savage went missing from home starting on Wednesday, March 16th, according to the NCSO. Savage is around 4′ tall and 98lbs. She was last seen wearing a white v-neck with jeans and pink & gray Nike shoes.

If you have information of Savage’s location you are asked to contact to contact Newton County dispatch at (417) 451-8333.