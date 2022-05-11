NEOSHO, Mo. — The disappearance of a Neosho girl has entered it’s second day and authorities are asking the public to be vigilant.

In a release from the Neosho Police Department, it was stated that 12-year-old Itali Savage has a history of running away from home, but this time she has not been found even after extensive searches. Previously, she was found hiding in a nearby storage building.

Savage was last seen wearing gray colored sherpa hoody and pink colored snake printed pants. NPD also added that Savage had been recently ill.

NPD is asking for assistance in locating Savage and Neosho residents are being asked to check any buildings on their property. If you have information of Savage’s location you are asked to contact to contact Newton County dispatch at (417) 451-8333.