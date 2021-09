DECARTUR, Ark. — Police in Arkansas are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Grace Fenner was last seen by her residence on September 15th in Decatur.

Fenner is described as a white female with dark hair. According to family, Fenner has a form of high-functioning autism and does not drive and is very dependent on family.

If you see Fenner you are urged to contact local authorities to help get her home.