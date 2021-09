NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Dominic Harrell is a 12-year-old from Neosho that was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and tie-dyed pants. Harrell is 5’5″, 125lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Dominic Harrell is encouraged to contact Newton CO Central Dispatch at 417-451-8333.