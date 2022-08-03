JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the Pittsburg or Weir, Kansas area to see his brother.

Messer has been missing since August 1st, 2022.

Messer is reported to be 6′, 300lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Matthew Messer, please contact 911.

You can also contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 358-8177 or (417) 359-9100.