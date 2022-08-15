JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A child that was reported missing out of Jasper County early this month (8/2022) has been located and is safe.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Matthew Messer, who was last seen on August 1st leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, has been found near the Pittsburg, Kansas area.

The Sheriff’s Office said that contact has been with Messer, and that he is not in any danger.

When the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office first reported Messer missing, they believed that he was possibly in route to the Pittsburg or Weir, Kansas area to see family.

