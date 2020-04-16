CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Carl Junction teenager.

Lydia Bogle

16-year-old Lydia Bogle, was last seen in her room at her residence at 10:00 P.M. Wednesday night. Thursday morning her mother entered her room to find her missing, however, there are no signs of foul play.

Bogle was last seen wearing black sweatpants and possibly a green hoodie. She is 5’7″ and weighs approximately 140 lbs and has blond hair.

Should you see her, you are asked contact the Jasper County Sheriff office at (417)-359-9100 and reference a missing person.