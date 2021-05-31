Missing 12-year-old girl found on Shoal Creek

NEOSHO, Mo. — The search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Shoal Creek is now over.

After five days of searching rescue crews recovered the body of Kaiyln Brown.

She was swept away by a strong current at Shoal Creek at “Lime Kiln Park” in Neosho on Wednesday afternoon.

Her body was found just before 8:00 Sunday night – More than 3.26 miles down stream from where she was swept away.

Today the Missouri Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Newton County Rescue and Recovery, and Neosho Police and Fire were searching the area.

Her body was found by a volunteer group — called Menonite Disaster Service Arkansas Search and Rescue Found.