Mirza Shriners’ First Annual Fez-tival of Trees to raise funds

In spirit of the holiday season, Mirza Shriners are holding their First Annual Fez-tival of Trees at the Pittsburg Shrine Center. The Fez-tival is a fundraiser for the Pittsburg Shrine Center by raffling off Christmas trees with goodies donated by area businesses and organizations.

The Fez-tival of Trees began November 27 and will last through December 6, held at the Mirza Shrine Center at 110 W. 5th Street, Pittsburg, KS. Individuals may purchase raffle tickets to try to win any of the trees on display. A socially-distanced Santa Claus will also be available for selfies. Troy Glasgow, Mirza Shrine director, was one of the Shriners who headed up the new fundraiser.

“Anything on the tree, under the tree, goes with that tree,” Glasgow said. “We’ve got some really, really nice stuff in here from different organizations and different businesses around the four-state area. … It was just a lot of work to get started, and then we got nailed in the backside with the COVID stuff. So, it isn’t as big as I wanted it to be when we started, so we’re going to make it all right, we’re going to be OK. …”

“… It isn’t all about the money by no means, you know, we want to share with the community what we do here and stuff. …” Troy Glasgow, Mirza Shriners director

Entry fee for adults is $2 and is good for all days of the Fez-tival, kids 12 years and under are free. Raffle tickets are $1 for 1 ticket, $20 for 25 tickets, $30 for 40 tickets, $40 for 55 tickets, and $50 for 70 tickets. Glasgow said the idea for the Fez-tival of Trees came from fellow Mirza Shrine Centers.

“There’s some other Shrine Centers that are doing this and have been doing it for quite a while and it’s been quite successful where they’re at,” he said. We kind of tried to model this off of a Shrine Center here in Kansas. Like I said, it’s turned out to be really fun and cool, I just worried when we started this how we were going to get the word out to get people here. We really wanted to get out into the community and get folks here from the community and not just Shriners. It’s a wonderful organization, I’ve been a member of it for 25 to 26 years.”

This year the money raised will stay with the Mirza Shrine temple to help them continue their philanthropy. When organizing the Fez-tival, Glasgow hoped to have 30 trees to raffle off, but sponsors donated 16 Christmas trees and one wreath this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glasgow said some of their hopes for the fundraiser didn’t pan out.

“… We had planned a lot of big things, and it just didn’t develop like we had hoped,” he said. “There again, the mistakes we made this year, next year is going to be bigger—bigger and better.”

It was the Mirza Shriners’ Potentate who decided for them to hold this fundraiser this year. Though, Glasgow said that once they started organizing the Fez-tival, COVID-19 starting hitting their group. He said this majorly affected the fundraiser going forward.

“… Me and the guy that was really starting to put this together, we got her going and got everything started, and then I ended up quarantined and then he ended up catching COVID, and then I ended up catching COVID,” Glasgow said. “So, we’re kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit this year—we’re hoping this’ll grow into something really big next year. All my helpers and everyone who caught COVID, it’s just been crazy this year. …”

With this in mind, Glasgow said they certainly have room for growth in regards to next year’s Fez-tival of Trees. They hope to learn from this year’s experience to improve next year’s fundraiser.

“… So, yeah, it’s just going to be a fundraiser, something fun and it has been, it’s been quite interesting, quite a learning experience,” Glasgow said. “I know we’ve made a lot of mistakes for this year’s deal, but hopefully next year we can do a little bit better and get everything on the go and expand is what we would like to do, and try to get some folks here. I know that was going to be our biggest problem was trying to get people to see us, and we’ve been Facebook-ing the heck out of it, and just all kinds of stuff on the radio and such. …”

As COVID-19 has impacted the area, canceling or altering many events, Glasgow said that influenced the Shriners to hold this Fez-tival in order to provide holiday spirit—such as the opportunity for kids to see Santa.

“… We’re here for a cause, but we all get together like this all the time just for our time, so it means a lot to all of us.” Troy Glasgow, Mirza Shriners director

“… The fact that Pittsburg ended up having to basically—basically—not have their Christmas parade,” he said. “The folks that have been here have really enjoyed the experience, so I think to that extent the community if they would come up and at least—whether they spend money or not—just come up. We want them to come see our beautiful Shrine Center here, that’s kind of part of it, too, for us. It isn’t all about the money by no means, you know, we want to share with the community what we do here and stuff. …”

The Mirza Shriners’ mission of working to help support the 22 children’s hospitals in North America is dear to Glasgow, as he said his daughter was a “Shrine kid.” Different Shriners clubs and units came together this season to lend a hand in putting together this First Annual Fez-tival of Trees.

“… I enjoy these folks’ time, so the money—it ain’t all about the money, it really isn’t,” Glasgow said. “We’re here for a cause, but we all get together like this all the time just for our time, so it means a lot to all of us.”