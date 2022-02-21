BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A juvenile was arrested on Sunday after taking authorities on a chase exceeding 100 mph at times and into oncoming traffic.

The suspect vehicle was first spotted within the city limits of Lamar where officers with LPD attempted to stop the car on the belief that they were carrying multiple firearms and even brandishing some out of the window. Just after midnight as officers approached the car the suspect immediately fled.

This pursuit would take officers through town, into Barton County, and back into Lamar. The suspect led police east on Hwy 160, turning off at T Hwy. From here they continued until they neared U Hwy where Barton County Deputies continued the pursuit with the suspect going 80+ mph into oncoming traffic east on U Hwy.

At the intersection of U Hwy and SE 70th Ln the vehicle swerved into a ditch, effectively disabling it. While the suspect still attempted to resume control approaching officers asked them to show their hands. According to a Facebook post by the BCSO, the suspect ignored commands and was shot with a bean-bag round until they gave up trying to operate the car.

A K9 at the scene assisted in removing the suspect from the car. However, during their arrest the juvenile suspect resisted and went for a deputy’s gun two times during the struggle. Eventually they were arrested with the help of officers present and treated for wounds received.

Due to the suspect being a minor authorities are not releasing a name. Chagres were sent to the Juvenile Office in Barton County for the following: