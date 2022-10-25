MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening.

Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean.

“The inmates got mad and started busting windows,” Dean said.

When law enforcement showed up with pepper spray the disturbance stopped, he said.

No injuries were reported but Dean said some inmates will be charged because of damages to the windows, he said.