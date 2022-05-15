JOPLIN, Mo. — Collectors and vendors alike made their way to Joplin this weekend to show off their best rocks.



Sunday wrapped up the 15th Annual Spring Rock Show at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.



Thanks to the Tri-State Gem and Mineral Society, vendors and collectors had the chance to show off their collections, and new fans got a deeper understanding of these minerals.



The show has even brought back collectors from out of town.



Marv Dahmen used to be an art teacher in carl junction but now lives in Wichita.



He does make the trek back to Joplin for events like the show this weekend.



“I know all the people at this show, many of the people are customers of mine from years past, so it’s kind of like old home week for me,” says Dahmen.



The Tri-State Gem and Mineral Sociey will be holding a fall rock and gem show in September.