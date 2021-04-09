Mill and Overlay work on Joplin Streets begins April 12

JOPLIN, Mo. — Emery Sapp & Sons will soon begin milling and paving as part of the City’s annual milling and overlay project. The work is scheduled to begin on South Jackson Avenue from McIntosh Circle to the city limits at 44th Street; and Annie Baxter Avenue and Empire Avenue from 17th to 20th Street. Weather permitting, the work is to begin on Monday, April 12.

Notices will be hung on residents’ doors in advance of work on their streets and they are asked to move any vehicles off the road that is to be milled and paved on the day of construction. Any two-lane arterial or collector streets, (such as S. Jackson) that are to be paved will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. Expect delays on these streets during these times.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work area or find alternate routes. The City appreciates your cooperation and patience.

Further news releases will be sent out updating residents of the areas that will be getting paved as the schedule is developed. A full map of what streets are to be overlayed with this year’s contract may be found on the City of Joplin’s website under the Assorted City Maps or through this link.